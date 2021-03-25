Playscape, splash pad, farmer’s market, concerts & events return at the Murphy Arts District

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 03/25/21 — After a year of quarantines and closures, enjoying a show in downtown El Dorado is a reality again.

“It was a year last week and we are very excited to get started and we’re getting started slowly,” President of the Murphy Arts District, Pam Griffin said.

MAD has hosted several socially distanced events already this month like the MAD Battle and Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular and its planning for another event tonight and this weekend with more to come throughout the year.

“It’s been very positive feedback. The crowd has complied to our requests to wear masks and social distance and use hand sanitizers,” she said. “Everyone has been very understanding and compliant with the guidelines and it seems to be going pretty well.”









The pandemic hit MAD quickly last March, forcing it to cancel all of its major events which cost them nearly $1 million dollars in lost revenue.

It has had to depend on the city for financial help. The council voted in December to maintain the MAD Playscape and Oil Derrick Park.

It also applied for several grants and it is still using funding provided through the CARES Act. MAD closed its restaurant and laid off approximately 49 employees and Griffin says they will continue to keep a small staff.

Despite the financial setback, she is glad to be be offering entertainment to El Dorado and surrounding areas but believes it may never be the same at least for little while but she remains optimistic.

“We do have some concerns that our audience will take some time to come back,” Griffin said. “The more the vaccine gets rolled out the better it gets.”

The playscape has made its return. Spring break hours are Monday – Saturday, 11am – 7pm and

Sunday, 12pm – 7pm.

After spring break, it will open Friday-Sunday. The farmer’s market will also return this Saturday from 8 am – 11 am.

Griffin is also expecting the splash pad to open this summer possibly in May.

To learn more about future events and to become a member visit their website.