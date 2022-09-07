CONWAY, Ark. – A central Arkansas city has grown to become a viable site for a mass-transit system.

Conway has scheduled two public meetings in September regarding a mass-transit system scheduled to be put in place in late October. The meetings will be held Sept. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sept. 14 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Conway’s City Hall. They are designed to both present to and hear from the public about what is being labeled a micro transit service.

The Rock Region METRO provided service will be similar to a ride-share service. Passengers will call for a ride from an app on their phone and be picked up by a 7 or 8 passenger vehicle, either a bus or van, which will take them to their destination. Along the way, the vehicle may stop both to pick up and drop off passengers, according to Conway mayor’s office spokesperson Bobby Kelly.

The vehicles will be ADA compliant, Kelly said. Fares and a schedule for the service have not been announced.

“Ever since Conway became eligible for its own federal public transit funding, we’ve been working on what type of service would best meet the needs of our residents and guests,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said about the upcoming meetings. “We are excited to share more with the community about our pending micro transit service – where it will go and how easy it is to use.”

Conway’s eligibility for federal transit funding came after the last census made it an urbanized area due to its number of residents. Rock Region METRO was approved by Conway city council in 2018 to be the recipient of the city’s federal transit program funds.

Rock Region METRO currently provides the mass-transit service for the Little Rock – North Little Rock metro area. Rock Region stated that the Conway funds are earmarked for Conway transit and transit-oriented projects.