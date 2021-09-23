Pipeline rupture in Calhoun County, Sheriff’s Office issuing emergency alert

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office said that there is a pipeline rupture in Calhoun County.

Emergency coordinators are advising people in the west side of Hampton to shelter in place due to a leaking chemical.

People on the east side of town are advised to evacuate to a high school east of Highway 167.

Those in the vicinity are advised to leave windows closed and not use outside air.

The leaked chemical is believed to be anhydrous ammonia according to the sheriff’s office