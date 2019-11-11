Pine Bluff woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

UNION COUNTY, Ar. — A Pine Bluff woman has died after a vehicle hit her while she was standing on the side of the road.

According to Arkansas State Police, the accident happened early Sunday morning in the 3700 block of Nick Springs Road in El Dorado.

Police say 45-year-old Brigget White, of Pine Bluff, was standing on the edge of the roadway when a passing vehicle struck White, ultimately killing her.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.