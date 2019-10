LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — (10/19/19) Just about every hunter carries a smartphone in the woods now. Not only does it provide a connection to the world in case of emergencies. It also can be used as your official license holder and deer tags.

Every year more apps bring tools to hunters in the field through their phones. Aerial images, maps, sunrise/sunset tables and many other handy resources are available at the touch of a finger everywhere you go. The phone’s flash can even serve as an emergency backup if your flashlight batteries go dead. You can even purchase and carry your license through your phone without ever needing to bring a single piece of paper to the woods.