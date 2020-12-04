PHOTOS: El Dorado Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Christmas is happening tonight! Here are some of the pictures from the drive-through event. This year it’s at the Union County Fairgrounds. You have until 9 p.m. to be a part of the holiday fun.

