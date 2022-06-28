PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Family and friends of a Perry County detention officer who died in the line of duty last week are gathering Tuesday to lay him to rest.

The memorial service for 21-year-old Jeremiah Story will begin at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Perryville.

According to investigators, Story was shot by an inmate while going through the booking process. The inmate, 37-year-old Roderick Deshawn Lewis, was charged with capital murder.

Family, friends and coworkers of Story have been remembering the officer as someone who was always looking out for others and who had dreams of a career as a state trooper.

The full service can be viewed in the live player above.