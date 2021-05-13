Parkers Chapel First Baptist Church will host a BBQ fundraiser May 14 for #EDR6

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/13/21 — There’s another fundraiser happening May 14 for the Delek 6.

Parkers Chapel First Baptist Church will be hosting a BBQ fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. All of the six men are out of hospital and recovering from home. They were injured in a fire a Delek Refinery in February.

There have already been about 2,000 plates that have been pre-ordered. If you would like to pre-order you can call 870-814-5201.

Plates will also be sold on Friday but organizers recommend coming when the sale begins at 11 a.m. to ensure you can get a plate.