Panel: Arkansas needs different strategy to curb coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A White House panel says Arkansas needs a different strategy for reducing coronavirus transmission and that it should work with communities to limit social gatherings.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force made the recommendations in its latest report on the state, released Wednesday.

The report dated Sunday said Arkansas last week ranked 13th in the country for new cases per capita and 22nd for test positivity.

Three-quarters of the state’s counties have moderate or high community transmission.

The panel said what’s worked in the summer is not working in the fall with cooler weather and what it called “COVID fatigue.”

