Owner of Genesis Learning Center in El Dorado out on bond, accused of abusing a child in her facility

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/24/21 — A daycare owner is out on bond tonight for allegedly abusing one of the children in her facility.

Brenda Gatewood, owner of Genesis Childcare Center in El Dorado, turned herself in to the El Dorado Police Department Monday morning while accompanied with her lawyer.

Investigators say there was a warrant out for the 61-year-old daycare owner.

Gatewood appeared in court today for her first appearance. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say they received a report from a parent on March 3.

The parent alleged she saw bruises on her child’s arm and the incident was caught on surveillance video from within the childcare facility, according to police.

They say it is extremely hard to watch and the video shows physical, verbal and emotional abuse towards the child.

We did reach out to DHS on the status of the daycare facility but haven’t heard back yet.

This is a developing story.