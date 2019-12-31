Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas offering free ride home on NYE

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ar. — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is wanting to help keep drunk drivers off of the roads this New Year’s Eve.

If you or someone you know is too drunk to drive tonight, deputies will give you a ride home for free.

Your home must be somewhere within the county and deputies say that no bail is required.

Call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department at 870-231-5300.

