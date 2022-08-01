OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 10, 2022, to August 13, 2022, the Ouachita County Fair will take place at the Ouachita County Recreational Center located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark. The schedule of the fair will take place as follows:
August 10, 2022
- 10 AM: Poultry & Rabbits
- 6 PM: Sheep & Goat Show
- 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides
August 11, 2022
- 11 AM – 1 PM: Senior Citizens Day
- 6 PM: Beef & Swine Show
- 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides
August 12, 2022
- 12 PM: Premium Sale
- 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides
- 7 PM: Bingo
August 13, 2022
- 9 AM: Livestock Judging
- 1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 12 AM: Carnival Rides
For more information, visit. www.ouachitacountyfair.com.