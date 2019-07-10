Operation Doorman leads to 60 arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/News Release) – (7/10/19) In January 2019, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the 20TH Judicial Drug Task Force joined efforts to conduct a six-month drug investigation named Operation Doorman.

This multi-agency initiative was led by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force with assistance from Arkansas Highway Patrol, Conway Police Department, Mayflower Police Department, Maumelle Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Probation/Parole.

Through Operation Doorman, 60 individuals were charged with the delivery of a controlled substance:

55 for Methamphetamine

4 for Pharmaceutical Drugs

1 for Psilocybin Mushrooms

As of 3:08 pm on July 9, 41 of the 60 individuals were apprehended and 19 are still at large. Agencies are still currently working together and continue to make arrests. We will update you as we receive more information and arrests are made.

Sheriff Tim Ryals and the Major Crimes division are focused on tackling burglaries, thefts, homicides, human trafficking, robberies, and other such crimes; however, drug crimes are typically the catalyst to all of these other major crimes.

Sheriff Ryals and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force would like thank the agencies that assisted in Operation Doorman.