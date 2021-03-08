One year later and still no arrests or leads into Marquis Martin’s murder

WILMAR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been one year since a Drew County man was found dead in a creek and there still no arrests or leads in this case.

Marquis Martin, 26, was last seen on February 9. On March 7, his body was discovered in a creek in Drew County.

Since his death, his mother and other family members and friends have continued to seek answers in this case but they still haven’t had any closure.

“I don’t have any images of how his body looked. No phone records. No police reports. All they gave me was my son back other than that I don’t have any closure. I have to go day by day not knowing who killed him. That’s not fair to me or anyone else,” Martin’s mom, Lakisha Arrington said.

Arrington has turned his trailer home into a memorial site to honor him. The Marquis Martin Museum has been open since last August for the to the community to pay their respects since last August.

Martin was employed with the Drew Central School District and worked part-time for McDonalds. Coworkers and some of the students he worked with to this day still mourn Martin’s death.

Arrington says she misses her sons hugs, smile and overall impact he had on those he encountered. She will continue to keep his name alive.

“I can’t just not let them kill my son and nobody come up. I just can’t let it be. This is Marquis. We’re right here,” Martin’s mom, Lakisha Arrington said. “This is a small town. Nobody won’t say anything. They want his name to die down but I’m not going to let it die down.”

This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding the death of Marquis Martin is urged to contact the Arkansas State Police at 870-226-3713.