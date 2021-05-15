One victim dead, suspect killed by resident of Arkansas apartment complex involved in morning shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department confirmed Saturday morning that officers are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of S. 74th St.

Police say they responded to the call around 7:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived they found two people dead at the scene. One in an apartment, and the other outside behind the apartment unit.

Police say Zachary Arnold, 26, fired a semiautomatic rifle at a block of apartments from outside.

Suspect Zachary Arnold, 26.

Lois Hicks, 87, was reportedly struck by multiple rounds and died in her apartment.

FSPD Public information officer Aric Mitchell said a resident at the apartment complex went to retrieve a hunting rifle and then shot and killed Arnold as he continued to fire at other apartments.

Victim Lois Hicks, 87.

The name of the resident who shot Arnold has not been released.

Police officials said they will release more info as it becomes available.

FSPD says they plan to submit a completed case file to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. Officers have not stated whether they are brining forth any charges at this time.

“Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s events,” Mitchell said. “We will release additional information when appropriate and at the conclusion of our investigation.”