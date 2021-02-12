One person killed in West Crossett house fire

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One person is dead and another was safely able to escape following a house fire in West Crossett Friday morning.

According to the Crossett Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home on Roberts Street around 9:30 a.m.

The owner says he was asleep in the house when the fire started. Neighbors across the street rushed over to rescue him and pull him out through the window.

He told the neighbors there was someone else on the other side of the house. The neighbors attempted to save that person but the house was already engulfed in flames, according to fire investigators.

When fire crews did arrive, they were able to search the home and locate the other person who was found deceased. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.