ROGERS, Ark.— One person is dead after a large tree fell on a home in Rogers early Monday morning, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Office of Tulsa estimates the incident occurred at around 12:29 a.m. on Monday due to high winds in the area.

There are also reports of damage from across the area. You can see the details in some of the tweets below.

Both Rogers Fire and Police report severe damage from the storms last night. Be careful when inspecting your property this morning. Please call RPD dispatch at 479-636-4141 to report any downed lines. — City of Rogers, AR (@Rogers1881) October 21, 2019