One man dead, suspect surrenders in Lake Village shooting

(KTVE/KARD) LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. 7/6/21 — The Arkansas State Police has released more details into the shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

Derrick Wilson, 43, of Lake Village surrendered to local police officers Tuesday following a day long search for the suspect following a shooting incident that left one man dead yesterday.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were asked by Lake Village Police to investigate the homicide. Agents obtained warrants charging Wilson with first degree murderand possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He is being held at the Chicot County Detention Center pending a first appearance hearing. James Harden, 53, of Lake Village was shot Monday afternoon, about 1:30, while outside a residence at 423 Lee Street.

Witness say Harden fled from Wilson who arrived at the residence shortly before the shooting occurred.

Harden died while being transported to a nearby hospital. The state police investigation of circumstances leading up to the shooting and the subsequent homicide is continuing.

(KTVE/KARD) LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. 75/21The Arkansas State Police is assisting the Lake Village Police Department in a homicide investigation.

According to Police Chief Percy Wilburn, the shooting happened early this afternoon in the 400 block of Elm Street.

One man was shot and killed. No suspects in custody at this time.