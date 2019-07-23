One man dead, another facing charges after fatal stabbing

HAMBURG, Arkansas (07/22/19) — A man is facing charges after stabbing and killing a man at the Pine Street Park in Hamburg Sunday night.

Erskine Flamer, 24, is being charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is accused of killing Deunte Stanley, 25.

The Hamburg Police Department responded to the park around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, Stanley was on the ground with a single stab wound to his upper abdomen. Stanley was transported to the Ashley County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Flamer fled the scene, but was found by police an hour after the incident. Police report he threw the weapon away used to kill Stanley but police later recovered it.

“We’re not strangers in this it’s just something this community doesn’t see a lot of,” Chief Johnny Oliver said. “It really does sadden me to see a young man lose his life then see a young man have to go to prison because of a bad decision.”

Residents say the violence in Hamburg has been too much handle. In the past two months, Hamburg has seen more deadly violence than it has in seven years.

“We’re living in a time where people don’t respect one another,” Pastor Willie Taylor said. “They don’t regard life.”

The park is supposed to close at 8 p.m. and no weapons are allowed within the gates. Chief Oliver says from now on, there will be more patrol on the streets and the park will close when it’s supposed to.

Residents in the community are working with city leaders to address the violence that is plaguing the town. Pastor Taylor recommends mentoring and a neighborhood watch.

Flamer appeared in court Monday. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.