One dead, one arrested in Pine Bluff shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday night June 10.

According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting that took place in an apartment complex at on S. Hazel Street around 9:08 P.M.

Upon arrival, police found 43-year-old Kevin Brazell lying in the parking lot near the Northeast of the apartment building with gunshot wounds. Brazell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vincent Peal, 48, was arrested at the scene for the shooting. Peal was transported to the Jefferson County jail for First Degree Murder.