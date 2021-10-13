Oklahoma physician charged in the death of a woman in Chicot County

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday October 11, special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called in by the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a murder.

Per the report, deputies from the Chicot County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call regarding a woman needing medical assistance shortly after noon on Monday October 11.

When deputies arrived, they found 37-year-old Moria Kinsey of Tahlequah, Ok lying outside a vehicle parked alongside US Hwy 165 two miles north of Lake Village. Kinsey was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Also located near the vehicle was 34-year-old Dr. Tyler Tait of Tahlequah, Ok.

During the investigation, authorities examined the vehicle Tait and Kinsey were traveling in, and found evidence of a physical altercation, but no cause of death has been determined yet.

After interviewing Tait and speaking with 10th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen, Tait was arrested for one count of First Degree Murder and booked into the Chicot County Jail.