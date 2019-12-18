Officials warn public of drug mixing used with deadly substance

SOUTH ARKANSAS (12/17/19) — Drug Counselors in Union County are warning the public of the new threat facing thousands of Americans right now and that’s drug mixing.

After recent toxicology reports, counselors like Loren Beck are convinced that fentanyl being found in drugs like marijuana isn’t some coincidence.

“I didn’t want to believe it I had 8 cases last year with adults, long-time marijuana users who are very familiar with marijuana,” Beck said. “One of them came to me and said something was in his marijuana and he didn’t know what. We tested and all that was in his system was fentanyl and marijuana.”

Beck recalled more of that moment and said “he [the man] was scared to death and I was talking to a 50 year old man that’s been using marijuana for 30 years and he was terrified.”

Beck is an Alcohol and Drug Counselor at the South Arkansas Regional Health Center.

Those 8 cases were all reported this year. Beck said all of those that tested positive said they didn’t know how the substance showed up in their system though they’re linking it to being put in their marijuana.

Two additional cases were reported earlier this month. One young adult male and one young adult female were hospitalized at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock for opioid overdose symptoms.

“I just did not think ever in a rural Southern Arkansas we would end up with fentanyl laced marijuana,” Beck said. “It’s here no doubt about it.”

Fentanyl is a deadly substance that is supposed to be used as a pain-relieving medication but now it’s being used for recreational use.

Some are asking for the drug because of its potency. Others are taking it without even knowing it’s in their marijuana.

According to a report by the Arkansas Department of Health, fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

Beck said he’s heard people taking the fentanyl pain patches that have gel inside and powdering that up and doing more with it. It’s always been called a gateway drug but now it’s even more dangerous.

“They can turn it into a liquid. They can spray it on the K2 and that’s been normal for a long time,” Beck said. “You can also buy fentanyl that’s already liquid. It comes in pills. It comes in all different types and there’s all different types of fentanyl, some of it more dangerous than others.”

In October, multiple arrests in fentanyl-related operations in central Arkansas dismantled three drug-trafficking organizations, including one which directly led to the death of two individuals.

“It’s a very potent, very cheap substance and it’s going to be around with us for awhile,” state drug director, Kirk Lane told THV reporter, Rolly Hoyt, in an interview this year.

“We’re seeing it put into alcohol and being mixed into marijuana,” he said in the interview with Hoyt. “We’re seeing a rash of fentanyl marijuana overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal.”

The El Dorado Police Department has heard of the most recent case involving the two young adults but only saw it on social media. They haven’t received any reports to them of fentanyl being laced in marijuana, though they are investigating.

“We just want to stress the importance of staying off drugs period,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said. If these people are buying marijuana off the streets, it’s very important unless you’ve been prescribed a medical marijuana card or you’re in a place where it’s legal then you need to stay as far away from this as possible.”

Marijuana use is only legal in Arkansas for medical purposes only and a person must have a valid medical marijuana identification card to buy it.

Beck urges the public to simply be careful and only use marijuana legally because you never know what someone can put in your drugs. He was told there is not a chemical taste but he is going to continue to research it.

“I’m not trying to create a madness,” Beck said. “I’m just saying be careful, extremely careful.”

Beck has been working in the field of substance abuse for 20 years. Prior, he overcame his own alcohol and drug addiction. He believes times have drastically changed since the early 80’s into the late 90’s.

“The trend has completely changed,” he said. “When I was using, our goal was to have as much fun as we could while high. The trend now is literally ‘Hey I almost died last – it’s so cool.”

With the recent reports, Beck and other officials are encouraging those who haven’t tried marijuana to not even get hooked.

“I would not want to experiment with street marijuana at this time at all or any street illicit drugs,” Beck said. “If you’re a young adult and you’re thinking about trying to use this is not the time.”

The issue is also being addressed nationally. U.S. Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Chuck Schumer (D-New York) were leaders in passing a bill to crack down on Chinese Fentanyl, which just passed in the Senate.

The Fentanyl Sanction Act will sanction foreign drug dealers in China, Mexico, and elsewhere. It also will authorize new funding for counter-narcotics activities in law enforcement and the Intelligence Community

The full video of Cotton’s speech from the may be found here. The text as delivered is below:

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl kill tens of thousands of Americans each year. They are a terrible accelerant that has fueled the worst drug crisis in our nation’s history, killing more people every year than died in the entire Vietnam war.

These drugs aren’t made here in the United States. No. They are flooding across our borders from overseas, trafficked by cartels and even—unwittingly— sometimes by the United States Postal Service.

Synthetic opioids are often produced in superlabs by the drug cartels that are terrorizing our border communities. But the ingredients for those drugs—and sometimes the drugs themselves—can be traced back to a different source: China, whose vast pharmaceutical and chemical industries frequently have been abused to poison our fellow citizens.

The Chinese Communist Party has been waging an opium war in reverse against the United States for far too long. As tens of thousands of Americans have perished from overdoses, Chinese officials turned a blind eye to the drug criminals who profited off of our pain.

But now, desperate for a trade deal to save its sputtering economy, Beijing has finally promised to crack down on fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. But we would be naïve to trust any promise from Chinese Communists, especially this one however. It’s time that we took matters into our own hands, and that’s exactly what we will do in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes my bill—introduced with Senator Schumer—to sanction foreign drug dealers in China, Mexico, and elsewhere.

The bill also urges the president to work with our allies to impose even tougher, multilateral sanctions against foreign drug dealers. It authorizes new funding for law enforcement and the Intelligence Community for counter-narcotics activities. And it establishes a commission to find new ways to stop the flow of drugs from overseas.

This bill will soon be signed by the president and become law, and this is welcome news for law enforcement and for families who are battling the crisis of opioid addiction. And it’s bad news for the Chinese Communist Party and foreign drug dealers around the world who are responsible for the poisoning of so many Americans.

If you suspect you may have fentanyl or any other substance in your system or you would like to seek counsel, contact the South Arkansas Regional Health Center.