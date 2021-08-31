Number of Arkansas COVID patients on ventilators climbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators is climbing to new highs.

The Department of Health on Tuesday said the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators rose by 27 to 388.

It’s the second day in a row the state has reached a new high. The state reported 2,626 new cases and 22 more deaths.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 45 to 1,212. There are 531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state. Only 19 ICU beds are available.

It’s unclear how many are equipped for COVID-19 patients. The state’s top health official says he’s worried about a further surge in cases from the coming Labor Day weekend.