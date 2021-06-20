Nuclear Engineer Chris Jones announces his candidacy for Arkansas Governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 15 Chris Jones announced his candidacy for the race to replace Arkansas Govenor, Asa Hutchinson who cannot run again because of term limits.

Jones, a nuclear engineer says that he is running as a democrat to offer voters another alternative to the Trump brand of politics

Chris Jones is the former head of a nonprofit organization based in North Little Rock, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. He served as student body President at a historically black University in Atlanta-Morehouse College.

Jones said he was turned off by the political divisions of the past few years, he is also a former assistant dean for graduate education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he worked to double minority enrollment.

Chris Jones said if elected, he would focus on rebuilding Arkansas’ infrastructure, investing in health care and education, and extending access to broadband in rural areas.

Political observers say Jones, who is Black, could ride a wave of recent years in which people of color and from historically disenfranchised groups with limited political experience are getting elected to higher office.

He joins a few of declared candidates on the Democratic side, including Anthony Bland, a teacher and the Democratic party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018. There are two Republicans who have also declared: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Press Secretary of the U.S under former President Donald Trump, and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Name recognition and early polling gave Sanders an edge, and in January, former President Trump endorsed her through his political action committee. Sanders has already raised nearly $5 million as she runs a campaign vowing to fight the “radical left” and federal government overreach.