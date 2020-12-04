North Little Rock officer dies of virus, infected on duty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Little Rock police say a police sergeant who was infected with the coronavirus while on duty has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Police Chief Tracy Roulston said Thursday that 62-year-old Sgt. J.L. “Buck” Dancy died Wednesday after contracting the virus along with several other officers during a work-related incident.

Roulston declined to reveal specific information about the incident. The state health department on Thursday reported a total of 164,310 confirmed and probable virus cases and 2,555 deaths since the pandemic began.