Norphlet Middle School students learn history of oil well while watching a new one being built

NORPHLET, Ark. (10/31/19) A new oil well is making its way to downtown Norphlet and local students had a chance to witness the drilling process.

Oil production has been an integral part in the town’s history. Approximately 100 yards across the street, sits the first oil well that was drilled in 1925 by Lambert Oil Company.

Mayor Jim Crotty said it was special having the kids learn about how their town made a name for itself.

“A lot of the students have never got to experience an oil well drilled,” Mayor Crotty said. “We have them downtown. They’ve noticed them but they don’t realize the impact and the reason Norphlet is here because of the oil industry.”

The students said they were equally as impressed. They each were able to sample mud that sits 2,000 feet below ground.

“Norphlet was really founded on oil and it was cool just to be able to come out here and see where the town started and just to experience it was really awesome,” Addy Brewer said.

The Long Brothers Oil company will produce the oil and Sewell Drilling, LLC is the contractor.