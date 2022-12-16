LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.

A spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas, said law enforcement officers searched the home of parolee 28-year-old Darius Balentine in September 2020. During the search, officers found a .380 caliber pistol and two fused CO2 bottles loaded with gunpowder and roofing nails.

Witnesses told law enforcement the CO2 bombs belonged to 27-year-old Wayne Riley of Pleasant Plains, who had dropped them off at Balentine’s home a few days before the search, the spokesperson said.

Investigators found text messages where Riley was selling the bombs for $100 each or $800 for 10.

Balentine and Riley were indicted in July 2021, with Riley pleading guilty in June 2022 and Balentine doing the same in August that year. Riley had been sentenced to 10 years in November, and both men have five years of supervised release after their prison term is completed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation, along with the Newport Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections.