NEW: Three Birds Brewing Company now open, offers craft beer, food & family friendly environment

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/14/21 — A new business has opened in El Dorado and it’s the first of its kind in the town.

Three Birds Brewing Company is offering craft beer, food and a family friendly environment they hope will bring everyone out because it’s not just about the beer.

“It’s huge to be the first to offer something of this magnitude. We love the community and love the town. We look forward to bringing this chill vibe to the town,” owner, Brad Lange said.



















Lange and his wife Rachel were formerly crafting up new beer recipes in their home but now they’ll be coming up with different concoctions in their business’s kitchen.

They will have 8 taps which will never always be the same. They plan to offer seasonal options as well.

“I plan to keep 4-6 of my own beers that I brew here and the remainder will be made up of other local beers. Not only Arkansas beers but I may bring a couple from different places that may be sought after. We want to be diverse in our style of beer.”

Residents say they never thought there would be a brewery come to El Dorado and it’s welcome news for those who have experienced life in the big city.

“I think it’s a good little look,” Moriah Hicks said.

Restaurant and other business owners say they plan to support Three Birds as well.

“We have a good bit of our customers come in from out of state and other cities and it’s all common for them to ask locally brewed so now we’ll have a local brewery in my restaurant,” owner of FayRays, Michael Rice said.

Three Birds will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 9pm. There is an outside patio and customers are welcome to bring their dogs.