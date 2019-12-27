New outpatient clinic for veterans coming to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) – (12/27/19) The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced plans for a new outpatient medical clinic in Fort Smith, which is expected to create about 100 jobs.

The agency announced plans Thursday for the new clinic, which will have more than double the space now available at the existing VA clinic in Fort Smith.

The outpatient clinic will offer primary care, mental health, audiology, optometry, radiology and lab services.

