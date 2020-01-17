New medical marijuana dispensary open in Southern Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – (1/16/20) Bloom Medicinals opened its doors on Jan. 15, for qualifying patients looking for alternative medicine options.

The medical marijuana dispensary is located at 410 Realtor Avenue, opened every day from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. except on Tuesday and Sunday.

In order to qualify, you must have one of the pre-approved conditions, be a resident of Arkansas, and have an in-state driver’s license. Patients must apply online or by mail. Once the application is approved their physicians will allow them to get a medical marijuana card.

The dispensary offers medical marijuana in many forms such as flower, edibles, gummies, and vape cartridges.

“We want to have a relationship with our patients to where if something doesn’t help them the first time… when they come back they talk to us and we help find something that will help them better,” said Wendy McLeod, Assistant Manager at Bloom Medicinal.

McLeod says to enter the facility you must show your medical marijuana card and driver’s license. Otherwise, you will not be admitted.

