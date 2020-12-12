New children’s author prepares for first book signing, portion of sales will benefit local non-profit

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A new children’s author in El Dorado is using her book to inspire the youth and give back to the community.

Randa Stevens’s first book, Lilly and the Red Shoes, made its debut in stores last week located in town and it’s also featured online.

The book, inspired by her 11-year-old daughter, is a short story that she first began writing 7 years ago.

“It’s a dream come true to have it sitting in a book store window and I can’t wait for it to get in the hands of little kids,” she said. “It teaches a good lesson to always be positive and look for the good in every situation.”

The children’s book is illustrated by Harry Hiller of Crossett and published by Butterfly TypeFace Publishing in Little Rock.

It is currently in stores at Everything Home and Jefferson Street books in El Dorado and can also be purchased online on Amazon.

A portion of every book sold online or locally purchased will go to Hope Landing, a local non-profit who services children with disabilities. Her daughter attended Hope Landing for 10 years.

“I wanted to do as much good with it as I possibly could,” she said.

Stevens will have a book signing event Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jefferson Street Books.