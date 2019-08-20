New attraction may be coming to El Dorado this holiday season

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/19/19) — A new attraction may be coming to El Dorado this winter and it may be one of the coolest places in south Arkansas.

“We’ve been getting feedback and it’s been really positive,” Murphy Arts District Chief Executive Officer, Pam Griffin said. “So, we’re looking forward to the possibility.”

MAD is hoping to turn their amphitheater stage into a full-size ice skating rink, which will be open from November to January. The team sent out an email survey to over 19,000 people. Many said they’d love the idea of an ice skating rink.

“I’ve never been ice skating before but I will try anything especially things like that,” Baileigh Cherry said. “I’m not a good roller skater but hopefully I’ll be good at ice skating because I’m going to try it when it comes.”

MAD will be spending $195,00 on the project. They’ve met with the El Dorado Advertising and Planning Commission to help secure funds for the rink. MAD requested $35,000 from A&P and received $15,000 of that request. They’re now hoping the community can help split some of the costs.

“We’re currently looking for sponsors,” Griffin said. “If anyone is interested in helping us bridge that gap of our funding to build the ice skating rink, we’d love for you to contact our office. Every dollar helps.”

The rink can hold up to 150 people. It will be made of real ice and will come with a zamboni, skates, helmets and skating aids for small children.

The entertainment venue hopes this will bring a different experience to the town that will not only promote MAD and El Dorado but give residents and viewers something to do.

“I think that will really be a good place to gather people especially around the holiday season and give everyone something fun and cheerful to do.”

The rink will be a seasonal attraction but MAD hopes to make it an annual event. MAD hasn’t confirmed with the company about plans to begin the project. They’re making sure they have the funds first before they can make any decisions.

If you would like to donate or sponsor, please contact the Murphy Arts District at 870-863-4547.