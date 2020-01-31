New assisted living facility coming to El Dorado, senior care specialists say it’s needed

EL DORADO, Ark. (01/31/19) — Plans are underway to begin building an assisted living facility for senior adults in the area. It will be named The Arbors of El Dorado.

The Arbors of El Dorado will be similar in design and model to the Arbors of Russellville which will officially open its doors next week. This facility will fill 20 acres of land and will sit in the area of of U.S. 167-B and Arkansas 7.

The land has been purchased for quite some time but it’s taken awhile to actually begin the building phases. General Manager of The Arbors, Nick Lander, assures the public it’s still coming. It’s been a personal plan of his for the past three years to bring this senior living facility to El Dorado.

“We felt like we found a lot of areas of need for an assisted living facility,” Landers said. “I fell in love with the area. Of all the assisted living facilities which I’ve been involved in five, that to me has the most potential.”

Landers added that El Dorado is a growing and thriving community where outsiders would love moving to. He said he’s met with businesses like Murphy Oil about the project. According to Landers, they support his efforts.

“They said we would love to have this facility here because we have people that live in Houston that would want to come work here but they can’t leave because they have elderly parents and there’s really no place here close to send them,” he said.

Landers mentioned the nearest assisted living facility similar to The Arbors is in Magnolia which is about 50 miles from El Dorado. Otherwise, people who have to take their elderly parents to Little Rock for quality care.

The Arbors of El Dorado will include a list of amenities including:

24 Hour nursing care

All utilities (excluding long distance)

Cable TV service

In-house wireless “lifeline”

Wi-Fi

Chef prepared meals

Elegant dining room with 3 meals a day

Menu dining every meal

Special diet accommodation

Private dining room for family and guest meals

On site activity director

Planned social and spiritual activities

Game room with billiards and virtual golf

Putting green

Movie theater

Beautiful chapel for religious services

Outdoor gardening center

Social meeting areas and outdoor fireplace

All maintenance of building and grounds

Transportation (medical and scheduled shopping)

Beautician and Barber services

Manicure and pedicure services

Personal laundry

Specialized services

The main facility will include a 2,400 square foot lodge that will include a fireplace, aquarium and piano. There will be 75 beds, 15 of which are specifically with seniors who have memory loss, in addition to providing meals, housekeeping, transportation, laundry, activities and other accommodations for residents.

The facility will be gated and is for seniors who will need 24 hour nursing assistance. In addition, there will be eight Garden Homes for those seniors who are more independent.

The Garden Homes are 1,400 square feet and includes:

One Level Home

2 Car Garage

Two Bedrooms, Two Baths

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Washer, Dryer; Laundry Room

Walk-in Closets

Blinds and Ceiling Fans

Emergency Call System

Covered Patio

Cable TV, WiFi, Internet and Phone

Wheelchair Accessibility

Education Coordinator at the South Arkansas Center on Aging believes this would be a great addition for seniors in the region and more specifically, El Dorado.

“16 percent of our living population make up our senior population,” Pagan said. “33 percent of those seniors live alone. Having a facility like this and having them have access to the different activities and transportation will improve their overall well-being and in turn that’s going to improve their quality of life and improve their health.”

Pagan works with senior adults frequently and believes the seniors would appreciate the sense of community the living facility will offer.

“I think they appreciate and want that community environment especially because a lot of our senior adults don’t have anyone,” she said. “When you have someone you can interact with and talk to, I think that makes a difference.”

The facility will also employ 50 people. Landers said he’s already received calls about job opportunities. For more information about job opportunities or the facility, you can contact Landers at 501-920-3672. You can also visit The Arbors of Russellville or their website.

They hope to start on the project in March with an estimated completion date of September 2021.