LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state of Arkansas is getting some help in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Three grants of $300,000 each from the Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services will assist in launching several recovery community organizations across the state.

RCOs are non-profits that serve as a local resource for people seeking or sustaining long-term recovery. They also help break the stigma of addiction through education and community advocacy.

The Wolfe Street Foundation is one of the groups launching an RCO, and Executive Director Justin Buck believes what makes them so unique is that they are run by people in recovery.

“You really need long-term support from a peer who has lived experience in addiction and recovery and the training and certification to help you find the pathway that works for you,” Buck said.

In addition to the Wolfe Street Foundation, Exodus.Life and PEARL will launch RCOs in central, northwest and south Arkansas, providing support to people all across the state.