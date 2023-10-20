ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson will perform on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Lainey Wilson will be performing her “Country’s Cool Again Tour,” bringing along Ian Munsick and Zach Top.

Standard ticket prices range from $39.95 to $129.95 plus fees. Presales start on Monday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP box office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.