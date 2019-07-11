Nearly 60 dogs and cats found in terrible living conditions at a home in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK) – (7/11/19) Deputies in Arkansas County receive a tip that leads to dozens of animals not being taken care of at a home on 2C and B Lane in Stuttgart.

It’s an ongoing investigation that started earlier this month.

Deputies took nearly 60 dogs and cats to shelters in Arkansas and Saline Counties.

Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said during the investigation they found a hole in the ground that had about 10 dogs left to rot.

Inmate work crews spent Wednesday afternoon taking down kennels and cleaning up.

“There were cat feces and dog feces all through the house, cluttered up and very unbearable,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

“Didn’t have electricity, no air or anything and the animals were malnourished,” Chief Deputy Randy Bateman said.

The owner is out on bond, facing animal cruelty charges, and Chief Deputy Bateman said more charges could come.

Donations are needed for medicine, food and water.

If you would like to donate you can drop off items at the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office or the DeWitt Police Department.

