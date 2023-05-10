El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lady Wildcats defeated Lake Hamilton last week 12-0, improving the team to 15-1 overall and 13-0 in 5A South play. After securing the win, the soccer team is now preparing to play in the 5A State Tournament on Thursday, May 11th in Valley View. NBC’s J.W. Misenheimer met up with Coach Neville Matthews, the mastermind behind the team’s play style, and his girls at the Memorial Stadium field to gain some insight on their mindsets going into the upcoming games.