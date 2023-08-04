Junction City, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A new pharmacy in Junction City opened its doors today. Residents are ecstatic about State Line Pharmacy because it will have a pharmaceutical delivery service. Residents that do not have transportation will be able to have medicine delivered to their front door step.

State Line comes complete with a boutique for adults and children, ice cream and of course its pharmacy section. Owner Jami Lucas tells us that she is from a small town, so opening up the pharmacy in JC feels full circle. June us for the full story!