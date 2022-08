EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NBC 10 will host a ribbon cutting at the El Dorado studio for the new First at 4 newscast with Cindy Langston.

First at 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 29th. The newscast will cover the El Dorado and South Arkansas area.

Join us at the ribbon cutting on Thursday at 2 p.m. to help us celebrate at 216 E Main Street in El Dorado, Arkansas.