National Guard assists Jonesboro after tornado with cots to support recovery operations

WHO: The Arkansas National Guard’s 875th Engineer Battalion
WHAT: transported and delivered 200 cots
WHEN: March 29, 2020
WHERE: Jonesboro, Arkansas
WHY: The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management tasked the Arkansas National Guard to provide cots to Jonesboro after a tornado damaged many homes and businesses in the city 29 March.
Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 875th Engineer Battalion delivered 200 cots to assist the city of Jonesboro to facilitate shelter operations.
“The city of Jonesboro was hit pretty hard yesterday evening.” Lt. Col. Eric Lothian, Cdr. 875th Engineer Battalion, said. “The city asked the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for some cots to help shelter those who lost their homes last night. We had them nearby and we are glad to help. We stand ready to assist further if officials determine their needs have changed.”
The 875th Engineer Battalion, with units and headquarters in Jonesboro, promptly responded by delivering the cots just after midnight to the shelter locations.
The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.
