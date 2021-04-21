National Day of Prayer service to be held at Columbia County Courthouse

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (Magnolia Reporter) — A National Day of Prayer Service is set to be held at the Columbia County Courthouse on the first week of May.
According to the Magnolia Reporter, the free public event will kick off at noon on Thursday, May 6, on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
The event is being organized by the Magnolia Minister’s Network.
Here is a list of the scheduled participants.
- Welcome – Columbia County Judge Denny Foster
- Pledge of Allegiance – Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann
- Opening prayer — Travis McKamie, chairman, Magnolia Minister’s Network.
- Song — Alethea Morgan, McNeil Church of God
- Prayer for the nation — Leroy Martin, Life Builders Restoration Church International
- Prayer for the state — Hal Shafer, First Presbyterian Church
- Prayer for the city — Barbara Lewis, Emerson United Methodist Church
- Prayer for the lost to be saved — Mike Launius, Rugged Cross Cowboy Church
- Prayer for public schools — Caleb Cook, Bethel Church
- Prayer for COVID-19 victims — Dan Read, Greers Chapel United Methodist Church
- Prayer for Southern Arkansas University — Daniel Andrews, Chi Alpha
- Song — Sandra Martin, SAU Dean of Housing
- Prayer for the military — Aaron Thomas, Spirit Led Fellowship
- Prayer for first responders — Gary Maskell, First United Methodist Church
- Prayer for revival and unity among churches — Patrick Gulley, Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission member
- Song — Jasmine Howell, Unity Church Magnolia
- Benediction — David Moore, Asbury United Methodist Church
The National Day of Prayer, created in 1952, is observed every year on the first Thursday of May. It was created by a join resolution of the United States Congress and was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The National Day of Prayer Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation in the event. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on its understanding that the United States was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.