National Day of Prayer service to be held at Columbia County Courthouse

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (Magnolia Reporter) — A National Day of Prayer Service is set to be held at the Columbia County Courthouse on the first week of May.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, the free public event will kick off at noon on Thursday, May 6, on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

The event is being organized by the Magnolia Minister’s Network.

Here is a list of the scheduled participants.

Welcome – Columbia County Judge Denny Foster

Pledge of Allegiance – Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann

Opening prayer — Travis McKamie, chairman, Magnolia Minister’s Network.

Song — Alethea Morgan, McNeil Church of God

Prayer for the nation — Leroy Martin, Life Builders Restoration Church International

Prayer for the state — Hal Shafer, First Presbyterian Church

Prayer for the city — Barbara Lewis, Emerson United Methodist Church

Prayer for the lost to be saved — Mike Launius, Rugged Cross Cowboy Church

Prayer for public schools — Caleb Cook, Bethel Church

Prayer for COVID-19 victims — Dan Read, Greers Chapel United Methodist Church

Prayer for Southern Arkansas University — Daniel Andrews, Chi Alpha

Song — Sandra Martin, SAU Dean of Housing

Prayer for the military — Aaron Thomas, Spirit Led Fellowship

Prayer for first responders — Gary Maskell, First United Methodist Church

Prayer for revival and unity among churches — Patrick Gulley, Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission member

Song — Jasmine Howell, Unity Church Magnolia

Benediction — David Moore, Asbury United Methodist Church

The National Day of Prayer, created in 1952, is observed every year on the first Thursday of May. It was created by a join resolution of the United States Congress and was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation in the event. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on its understanding that the United States was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.