‘My whole body just went into shock,’ Homeowner recovers after possible home invasion, his son recounts the night

EL DORADO, Ark. 5/27/21 — El Dorado police have released new details about the possible home invasion that left one suspect dead and the homeowner critically inured.

“I heard a loud noise. I heard my pops saying my name. I couldn’t get out of my room at first and then I heard gunshot,” Lorenzo Gatewood said.

Lorenzo Gatewood is reliving the moments his 43-year-old father, Larryl, was shot inside their trailer home.

“My mind wonders off when I don’t talk to people. I guess my mind still thinks about it,” he said.

According to investigators, officers were called to a home on Norsworthy Street regarding a shooting that occurred.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Antonio Kelly laying in the living room floor next to the couch. Police say he was wearing dark colored clothing and a dark bandana covering half of his face.

They also found Larryl Gatewood laying on the floor near the back bedroom. Police say he sustained and injury from a single gunshot wound to the leg area.

Gatewood was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas by ambulance and was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital by helicopter. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My whole body just went in shock,” Gatewood said when he walked out of his bedroom to find one of the suspects dead and his dad injured.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were able to develop a suspect and began searching for Christopher Johnson, 19. He was located at an apartment complex. Police say his mother answered the door when officers arrived at the apartment.

According to the report, officers asked Johnson’s mother if her son was at the residence. She stated he wasn’t there and that she had kicked him out earlier that morning.

Johnson’s mother then gave police her consent to search the apartment. Officers were able to locate Johnson hiding in a closet underneath some clothing and what appeared to be a blanket. He was detained without incident.

Gatewood says he knows this isn’t a random attack and says his dad knows Johnson, the alleged shooter and trespasser.

According to a report, Johnson’s mother is the ex-girlfriend of Gatewood’s dad. He says neither of them thought the relationship would come to this.

“I don’t trust a soul,” he said.

Gatewood says when the suspects entered the home one of them told his dad they were there to kill him.

A family-friend told KTVE he had just left the house about 10 minutes before the shooting occurred and saw two guys standing near the railroad tracks across the street though he didn’t know the teens were getting ready to plan an attack.

Johnson is being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond. He is facing the following charges: capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, enhanced penalty-felony with a firearm, enhanced penalty-engaging in violent criminal group activity and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

El Dorado police investigate possible home invasion

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/26/21– The El Dorado Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a trailer home around 11pm on Norsworthy Street of a possible home invasion.

Police believe two suspects forced entry into a man’s home.

The homeowner and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire. Right now, the homeowner is critically injured, one suspect is dead and another is in custody. No names or further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.