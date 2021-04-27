Murphy Arts District to hold summer kickoff concert with Tab Benoit

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District and Murphy USA are teaming up to host a summer kickoff concert with Tab Benoit — a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

The concert will kick off at 7 PM on June 26th at the First Financial Music Hall. Doors will open at 6 PM. First responders and healthcare workers that show I.D. at the entrance will be able to get in for free. Tickets for the general public will be $5.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets by visiting www.eldomad.com or calling the box office at 870-444-3007. You can also stop by the box office at 101 East Locust Street, Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM to pick up your ticket in person.