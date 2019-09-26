Murphy Arts District preparing for annual music fest

EL DORADO, Ark. (09/26/19) The Murphy Arts District are gearing up for their music fest that starts tomorrow.

The annual festival is the place to be for all music lovers. It draws in thousands of families and fans from all over.

This year, American rock band, Walk the Moon, and country pop singer, Brett Young, are two of the weekend’s headliners. The Murphy Arts District is excited for another year of good music and fun.

“This is probably the biggest event all year in South Arkansas,” Chief Executive Officer, Pam Griffin said. “We’re proud to be able to host it here at Murphy Arts District Amphitheater.”

For more information about the weekend, visit eldomad.com.