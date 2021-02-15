Mud Cartel rallies together to help the community during winter storm

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 02/15/21 — The winter weather makes it tough for drivers to get around and for some it was difficult staying on the road but one group in Crossett spent the day helping a number of people in the community, free of charge.

Generally, the Mud Cartel enjoys having fun in the mud but today it was all about the snow and extending a much needed service.

Michael Thompson, one of the group members, started the day pulling people out of the snow and icy conditions on the roads. When the job became too taxing he called on his crew from Mud Cartel.

They helped about ten people out today for a range of services and plan to be out the rest of the week if they have to.

“Until my job call me and tell me I have to come into work, I’m going to be out here doing the same thing I’m doing. Pulling people out taking them to the store to get groceries or whatever,” Thompson said.

The group used their own four wheelers and trucks to help those in the community. Even though it was a busy day for them, they still found time to enjoy the snow.