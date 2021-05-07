Mother hopes to honor son, shed light on violence and mental health issues at a community event in Strong

STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/7/21 — The city of Strong will have its first major event since the pandemic. It’s set to be a day to celebrate and commemorate.

Mayor Howell said the event was originally set to be an appreciation day for citizens but a new citizen in the town, Sharon Davis, wanted to have an event for her son the same weekend.

Mayor Howell thought it would be a great idea to collaborate.

Davis’s only son Tony Cole II will not be with her this year to celebrate the annual holiday. He was shot and killed January 30th at the pool house in Strong.

“Mother’s Day is coming up,” Sharon Davis said. “It’s not a good feeling. It’s not a good feeling.”

The suspect, Markeith Mitchell, was arrested and is facing murder charges for the crime. Davis said she doesn’t know Mitchell or why he might have killed her son.

“I wont the facts until we go to court,” she said.

But in the meantime, she’s choosing to honor him beyond the grief.

A rally set for Saturday at the city park will bring a community together not just to celebrate getting through this pandemic but to start a conversation about issues like mental health and violence.

“Crimes, 9 times out 10, if you take the time out you will find out somebody is having an issue and no other mother or father will will have to go through the agony,” she said.

All Davis wants is to have unity love and most importantly healing at this event so that the city can become a better place to live.

El Dorado City Councilman Willie McGhee will be one of the guest speakers to talk about putting an end to the violence. Samuel Jones will also attend to discuss his own battle with mental health.

“I really just want us to have on unity like for real we came to love. and I’m going to express that because it conquers all,” she said.

The event will take place from noon until 4 p.m.