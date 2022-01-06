More Arkansas schools shift to virtual due to virus spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More Arkansas schools are shifting to virtual classes as the state continues to see record increases in COVID-19 cases. The North Little Rock School District announced that there would be no on-site instruction, after-school activities or athletic events at its campuses on Friday and Monday.

The district joins Little Rock and Pulaski County special school districts in shifting to virtual because of the spike in cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The state announced 7,787 new cases of the virus Thursday, the third day in a row it’s reached a new one-day record in cases.