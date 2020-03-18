Monticello Medical Clinic offers telemed service to keep patients safe during COVID19 pandemic

MONTICELLO, Ark. (03/17/20) — The Monticello Medical Clinic is offering virtual doc services to its patients which can be accessed by cell phone or desktop computer.

Physicians rolled out the new system this week in an effort to keep patients and their families safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t had to have patients with symptoms inside at all,” Dr. Jim Carmical said.

The online site provides real-time and interact communication between a patient and their physician or nurse practitioner. With a click of a few buttons, the conversation can be accessed through a simple link that can be sent via text message.

Physicians can share screens with their patients which allows the doctor or practitioner to show their patient a video, website or test results. It also allows both parties to share files with each other.

Not every pain and ailment can be seen or felt through the telemed service so the clinic has also offered patients drive-thru service whether it’s related to COVID19 or any other types of virus.

“If that person needs to have testing for strep flu or whatever we need to do, we can send them over here and we can test them through the drive-thru,” Dr. Carmical said.

Dr. Carmical says the idea is to keep those with any sick symptoms outside of the clinic. This isn’t necessarily the preferred method for doctor visits but right now he says it’s the best option. So far, many patients are also on board.

“They seem very grateful to have the service and very grateful that they can stay home and keep their kids and family protected,” Dr. Carmical said.

For any clinic that may be interested in learning more about using the virtual system can visit the website.