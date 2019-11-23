Monticello High School students selected to decorate ornaments for the National Christmas Tree Celebration

MONTICELLO, Ark. (11/22/19) — Students at Monticello High School were selected to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree Celebration in Washington D.C.

Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments for the America Celebrates display.

Over 1,500 students will participate in this year’s project, including 70 from M.H.S. The project is funded by the National Park Foundation.

Monticello High School Art Teacher, Charlene Bird, led the students in making sure they followed the guidelines while creating their ornaments.

Their ornaments will get a glimpse in the national spotlight. The school was the only school in Arkansas selected to decorate ornaments for the National Christmas Tree Celebration.

“Our students sometimes feel like Monticello isn’t very well known or their in the part of the state that doesn’t get a lot of recognition so they felt very honored,” School Principal, Susan White said.

Though the excitement was ever-present so was the anxiety. It took them about three weeks to decorate the ornaments which was a big job.

“It was nerve racking but once we started with the plans and actually got our hands on the ornaments it was like amazing,” Taylen Rhoden said.

From agriculture to hunting and even state history, their designs showcased various elements that make Arkansas great. So much detail and thought was put into making sure the state was well represented.

“We worked very hard on these and put a lot of work into them,” Isaiah West said.

Kyla Morphis, Isiah West and Taylen Rhoden were three of 70 students who decorated 24 ornaments for the Arkansas tree. They really enjoyed getting to work on the large project together.

“We actually got to created something that was pretty huge,” Kyla Morphis said. “That was the most exciting thing for me.”

All 56 trees will be on display December 5th during the 97th Annual National Christmas Lighting Ceremony. People will have the opportunity to see the trees through January 1.