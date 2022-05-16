FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barragan family had double to celebrate at the University of Arkansas’ graduation weekend.

Mom, Ana Bolena Barragan, and her son, Fernando Barragan, graduated together with degrees in education on Saturday. The duo said it was the best feeling to be able to share this achievement.

“Seeing my son reaching his goals and then his future is going to be awesome for him and his family,” Ana Bolena Barragan said.

Fernando Barragan said his mom encouraged him throughout their college journey.

“She was the one to push me, make sure I was going forward and not slacking off,” Barragan said.

They were both a part of Project REACH, which was a program aimed at upgrading the skills of bilingual and bicultural paraprofessionals so they can become teachers. Ana Bolena Barragan said she’s excited to get to work as a teacher. The duo are first-generation students.

“I know that there’s a lot of students and parents and teachers that will be benefit from bilingual support so I’m ready and they are ready for me too,” Barragan said.

The mom and son both plan to work for the Springdale School District.